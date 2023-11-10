Monstrous 17-foot, 90-kilogram Burmese python captured in Florida, pics go viral

In Florida, a massive 90-kilogram Burmese python was recently captured by a team of captors led by conservationist Mike Elfenbein and his son.

In a recent discovery in Florida, a team of captors stumbled upon an enormous Burmese python. This colossal reptile, tipping the scales at almost 90 kilograms, was found by conservationist Mike Elfenbein and his son Cole, aged 17, during their expedition at Big Cypress National Preserve. The sighting prompted fellow hunters Trey Barber, Carter Gavlock, and Holden Hunter to join forces in the effort to secure the snake, according to CBS News.

Sharing snapshots of the behemoth on Instagram, Mike Elfenbein noted its impressive size, measuring "Officially 17'2" & 198 Pounds." In his post, he emphasized the python's consumption of a significant amount of native wildlife to reach such proportions and expressed relief at removing it from the Everglades to prevent further predation on local wildlife.

Elfenbein detailed the gripping encounter, explaining how Gavlock initiated the capture by seizing the snake's tail, with Cole and Gavlock then managing to secure the head, leading to a struggle involving all five men. The python's response quickly escalated from defense to a full-on confrontation, proving to be a challenging adversary.

The team grappled with the python for more than 45 minutes, during which the snake continuously attempted to constrict its captors, displaying no fear, according to Elfenbein.

Upon the discovery, Elfenbein called in professional python hunter Amy Siewe, who has substantial experience capturing these creatures since 2019. Siewe expressed amazement at the snake's size, describing it as the "fattest python" she had ever encountered. Following humane euthanasia using a captive bolt gun, Siewe transported the python to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida for measurement, as reported by People.

The Instagram post by Elfenbein garnered widespread attention, drawing numerous likes and comments lauding the capture while acknowledging the risk involved in dealing with such a massive reptile.