Monsoon triggers waterlogging in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida; netizens flood Twitter with memes

Waterlogging triggered by continuous rainfall in Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida turns into an opportunity for netizens to share the funniest memes on Twitter.
Some of those videos and posts are concerning and some are just hilarious. Here, we have jotted down some funny memes on the Delhi rains.
Monsoon Arrives in Delhi
Minto Bridge: pic.twitter.com/4tINQ4NjWX — Worah | #WalkingInDelhi (@psychedelhic) July 8, 2023
झीलों का शहर दिल्ली नहीं जनाब— Prakash lalit (@PrakashLalit3) July 8, 2023
केजरीवाल देंगे हर घर झील #DelhiRains #DelhiRain #ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/fGYqsp8t8l
Welcome to Venice city Okhla #delhirain pic.twitter.com/smMaLvcNOt— Amrit (@stylishamrit) July 6, 2023
