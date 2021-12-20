Monkeys Vs Dogs: Here's the real story behind the 'gang war' between them

Recently, Maharashtra's Beed district had been reporting a rare case of a 'gang war' between a group of monkeys in the area that was allegedly throwing puppies off from high trees and buildings. Many stories emerged stating that the people of Majalgaon, where the incidents took place were shocked and left baffled by the menace that monkeys were creating.

Several media reports suggested that monkeys were doing so to avenge the death of an infant monkey that was mauled by a few stray dogs in the area. While this continued, a ground report by Zee News' correspondent, Vishnu Burge revealed the truth about the story who physically visited the Beed district to find out more about the incident.

Maharashtra | 2 monkeys involved in the killing of many puppies have been captured by a Nagpur Forest Dept team in Beed, earlier today. Both the monkeys are being shifted to Nagpur to be released in a nearby forest: Sachin Kand, Beed Forest Officer pic.twitter.com/3fBzCj273p — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2021

What emerged from the investigation was that, even though a few monkeys had thrown puppies from heights, there is no confirmation on the incident of dogs attacking an infant monkey or the story about a gang war between them.

However, there is some truth to the story that some monkeys had managed to climb trees with puppies but did not throw them, instead they fell after not being able to balance themselves on the tree and died. Reportedly, monkeys also took puppies to the roof of buildings but did not throw them. They died of starvation after not being able to come down the building on their own.

As far as the people of the village are concerned, they are now scared to go on rooftops due to the fear of monkeys. However, the locals have contacted the forest department officials to get rid of the monkeys.

As of now, two monkeys have been captured by a team of the Nagpur forest department.