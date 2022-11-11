Monkeys tease dog in viral video, netizens call it 'bandaro ki dadagiri'

Screengrab

New Delhi: Do you enjoy watching videos of animals? We are sure that your social media must be full of videos of them. Videos featuring animals capture our attention and always make us smile. A recent video of monkeys teasing a dog is doing rounds on the internet. Monkeys are known to be mischievous and can be seen playing around in several videos; this clip shows exactly shows that. An account named @ashish_bhandari_1997 posted the hilarious clip on Instagram and it has gone viral with over 250,000 views. Take a look here:



The video opens with a monkey teasing a dog by pulling its tail. He keeps repeating his antics, which eventually irritates the dog. The other monkey also joins in bullying the dog. We are sure that the viral clip will leave you in splits.

This video was shared some days ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed 250k times, and many netizens found the short segment extremely hilarious and took to the comment section to express their reactions. One user wrote, "Try with pitbull nd see results" A second person added, "So funny..Dogs trying to play and the monkeys wanna eat." A third person said, "Hence the term 'monkeying around. The smallest monkey it's more funny it's keeps running away". Some netizens have reacted using laughing emojis.