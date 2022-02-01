Monkeys chase and rob YouTuber Logan Paul, but netizens doubt viral video - WATCH

Every video famous YouTuber turned professional boxer Logan Paul uploads online goes viral. But this recent one would have taken social media by storm from any other handle too. The famous American social media personality confronted monkey menace while visiting South Africa recently. And he shared a video of the experience online.

The video shows the 26-year-old YouTuber at a parking lot which is reportedly in the city of Cape Town. A couple of monkeys jump into the scene. One grabs the YouTuber’s bag and starts enquiring the stuff inside. Paul is seen yelling at the monkey, concerned for his camera. The other monkey suddenly turns on Paul and chases him away from the parked cars and his bags. The monkey goes though his bag with interest and finally runs away with his energy drink.

There’s a twist here, but first watch the video below.

The energy drink that the monkey took is branded ‘PRIME’, as can be clearly seen in the video. The company apparently belongs to the YouTuber himself. This made several users who knew about it to call out the clip as a marketing stunt by Paul. One wrote, “Highest level of marketing.” Another said, “PRIME is sooo good that even the monkey took one! great advertising.”

PRIME is sooo good that even the monkey took one! great advertising January 30, 2022

Needless to say, the video went viral as soon as Logan Paul shared it on Twitter with over million views.