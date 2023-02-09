Monkey visits ill grandma who used to feed him, viral video will make you emotional

screengrab

New Delhi: Videos depicting the bond between animals and humans are priceless. They are not only shining examples of the kindness that still exists on Earth, but they also demonstrate how animals can be grateful to humans for their hospitality. In a heartwarming video shared on Twitter, a monkey’s visit to an ill grandmother who used to feed him is just the kind of video that we are talking about and will make you teary-eyed. The clip is shared on Twitter by a user named Ravi Karkara and so far it has amassed a whopping 5.8 million views.

This old mother used to give bread to the Gray langurs, also called Hanuman langurs every morning, due to illness, she could not give bread for two days, so the langur himself came to her to know about her condition.https://t.co/OCNGx08Cpb pic.twitter.com/kmTmO3Nm6x — Ravi Karkara (@ravikarkara) February 3, 2023



The heart touching clip shows the monkey sitting near the head of the ill elderly woman. Throughout the clip, the animal can be seen caressing the woman’s head and even hugging her. That's so cute, isn't it?

Along with the video, Ravi wrote, "This old mother used to give bread to the Gray langurs, also called Hanuman langurs every morning, due to illness, she could not give bread for two days, so the langur himself came to her to know about her condition.."

The video has garnered over 5.8 million views and tons of reactions. Netizens wrote about how precious the clip is. Many commented that the woman must be a kind soul and that's why the monkey was genuinely concerned when she fell ill.

Here’s what people wrote in the comments section:



“Animals have so much to teach us intelligent human beings,” wrote an individual. “This is just amazing! A small kindness with an animal, goes a long way.!,” shared another. “Awwww, sweet monkey loves his human. That is endearing. When any animal, especially a wild one trusts implicitly, unconditionally…. That’s very special.,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Incredible Empathy & warm kindness as shown by a wild animal. Humans could certainly learn a lot from this show of concern for others. ” The comments section is replete with love-struck emojis.