Monkey visits and seeks blessings in temple, viral video wins hearts online

screengrab

New Delhi: One of the most fascinating creatures in the animal world are monkeys. They are considered to be members of the primate family and are renowned for being playful. Researchers and animal enthusiasts alike are interested in monkeys because they are intelligent animals with advanced social interaction and communication skills. A previous film of a monkey seeking God's blessings at a temple in the holy city of Ayodhya has recently gained new traction online. Now an old video of a monkey visiting a temple in the holy city of Ayodhya to presumably seek blessings from the deity has gone viral yet again. The clip was shared on Twitter by user Satvik Soul and it has so far amassed 316,000 views.

This happens in Ayodhya every night when nobody is around pic.twitter.com/mTczR3Xx6S — Satvik (@satviksoul) March 14, 2023

According to the man who took the footage, the monkey comes to the temple late at night every day. It's truly amazing to see the monkey ascend the stairs and bow down to seek the deity's blessings.

The clip went crazy viral on social media. Netizens flooded the comment section with their sweet reaction.

Check a few of them down here:

“Dil khush hogya jai shree ram har har mahadev” expressed a Twitter user. “Kaash insaan bhi itne dharmik hote” commented another. “This clip is so heartwarming,” posted a third. “OMG wow amazing” wrote a fourth.