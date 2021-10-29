Monkey steals glasses in exchange of food, leaves netizens amazed - WATCH

Animals are often found imitating humans and trying to adapt their mannerisms especially primates like monkeys, chimpanzees, etc. They not only copy humans but over the years through many studies it has been proved that they are equally smart and intelligent. Also, let's not forget how humans evolved after all.

In this context, recently, a video of a monkey went viral. Now, monkeys are commonly found in cities and they are known for snatching or stealing things from people.

Now, this video showed a monkey stealing a man's spectacles and asking him for a treat in return. The man tries to get back his glass by offering the monkey a tetra pack of a mango drink. It was almost like a deal, where you give something to get something in return.

The video was shared on the microblogging site, Twitter by an IPS officer Rupin Sharma with the caption, "Ek haath do, Ek haath lo".

The internet broke into laughter after watching this video and many users shared their own experiences with monkeys. Some also applauded the intelligence of the animal.

These incidents are not new and have been documented by many wildlife channels as well in the past. In India, Mathura in Uttar Pradesh is known for such incidents where monkeys snatch things like glass, purses, etc and run away only to give it back in exchange for food or a drink.