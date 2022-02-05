Monkey’s jaw-dropping reaction at magic trick at zoo goes viral - WATCH video

TikTok user Maximiliano Ibarra got appreciated like no one before him ever had been. When on his visit to the Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico he randomly decided to perform a simple magic trick in front of a monkey at the zoo, the monkey and his reaction to the trick were fortunately caught on camera.

The monkey’s reaction has gone viral on the internet. In the viral footage, the TikTok user can be seen holding a leaf in his right in front of the monkey’s face.

The monkey while initially disinterested, gets blown away when Ibarra ‘vanishes’ the leaf by running his hand over the leaf. The monkey’s literal jaw drop reaction is something straight out of a fictional storybook.

That is not even the end of it. Ibarra after his magic trick makes the leaf ‘reappear’ and the monkey’s reaction is even more hilarious than the previous one.

The monkey’s reaction has garnered millions of views on the internet. Nearly 2 million views on TikTok itself, according to Daily Mail.