Monkey's adorable reaction on chant 'Hare ram' goes viral, watch video here

A man and a few other individuals were heard humming hymns and reciting Lord Rama-related mantras, like "Sri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram" and "Ram Ram Pahimam, Ram Ram Rakshamam," alongside the woman who was captured on camera.

There are a lot of videos on the internet that can cheer you up and put a smile on your face. A video of a woman gently interacting with a monkey is one example of this. It captures a couple of people in front of a monkey at a food stand, singing Lord Rama bhajans. When a monkey came to their table, they began to recite holy hymns for it instead of shooing it away or showing fear.

In the video, the monkey was first seen gazing at the woman while perched on her lap. The monkey froze and turned its entire head to listen to her recite the Hare Krishna Maha Mantra. It observed her calmly, as though it were listening to the chants while meditating on the holy names. It soon settled comfortably on the table in front and listened to the heavenly chanting.



The video was uploaded to X by Nandini Venkatadri, she wrote in caption, "Just look at this Hanuman keeping beat perfectly.. Hare Rama Ram Ram Ram Ram Hare Hare! Everytime you see a monkey, do you say 'Rama'? I do!" Many other users commented on the post.