Monkey rescues kitten from muddy well, viral video leaves netizens emotional

New Delhi: People nowadays are so preoccupied with their own problems that they frequently neglect the plight of others, forgetting that humanity is the foundation of our existence. At such moments, a chance occurrence, a fleeting moment, or even an unintentional video brings us back to reality. A viral video of a monkey rescuing a kitten trapped inside a muddy well that has been circulating the internet will have the same impact on you. The heartening footage was shared on Twitter by user named @CCTVFootage and it has received over 2 million views.

The video starts with a monkey straining to get the kitten out of the well. The baby appears exhausted from trying to find a way out and continues to meow. The monkey attempted everything it could to bring the kitten out, but it was futile. Finally, it was this woman who descended into the well and rescued the kitten.

The video quickly captured the attention of the Twitter community. While some were greatly affected by the monkey's compassionate deed, others expressed their displeasure with the person who recorded the video but did not intervene to aid.

"Behold the most touching monkey rescue ever!" a user commented. "Humans could really learn a thing or two from our furry friends," remarked another person.

