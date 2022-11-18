Search icon
Monkey drinks 'daaru' with 'chakna' in MP's Shivpuri, viral video stuns internet

In the short clip, the monkey is seen drinking alcohol and simultaneously eating 'chakna' with it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 10:49 AM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: A human being intoxicated by alcohol is a fairly common sight, but have you ever seen a monkey consume alcohol? We're guessing this question has left you perplexed. That is why you must watch this video which is going immensely viral on social media. The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri.

 

In the short clip, the monkey is seen drinking alcohol and simultaneously eating 'chakna' with it. The most amazing thing about the situation is how the ape is seen enjoying alcohol and eating chakna with it.


A similar case had been reported from UP’s Raebareli district.  The viral video features a monkey drinking beer from a can. The owner of the wine shop claimed that the animal had broken into the liquor store and stolen customers' bottles. This unusual situation has caused the shop owners considerable concern. Because of the monkey threat, several customers have stopped coming to the shop in order to avoid being attacked. The shop owners informed forest department officials of this. They have requested assistance from forest department officials in removing the monkey from the area.

