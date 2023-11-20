'Mondayest of Mondays': India's World Cup defeat sparks calls for national 'cry holiday' on internet

India's heartbreaking loss to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final has set Twitter ablaze with collective despair, leading to calls for a national "cry holiday."

In the aftermath of India's gut-wrenching defeat in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia, social media giant Twitter has transformed into a digital sounding board for collective grief. Netizens are lamenting what they are calling the "Mondayest of Mondays," with many suggesting that the day should have been declared a national holiday to mourn the cricket match.

Among the voices echoing the prevailing sentiment is Ayushi Mishra, a user on the platform, who encapsulated the shared sorrow with a tweet that read, "Monday aur World Cup haarne ka dukh jhela nahi ja raha (cannot bear the pain of Monday and losing the World Cup)." Mishra even initiated a petition, urging authorities to declare a national cry holiday.

Getting ready for the office with Monday blues hits differently after India's loss in the 2023 World Cup finals. pic.twitter.com/uk5zaCb258 — Guhan (@TheDogeVampire) November 20, 2023

Another user, gearing up for the workweek, shared their experience of the Monday blues taking on a new dimension following India's loss in the World Cup finals.

When someone tries to talk to me today pic.twitter.com/mjmeNE4oCt — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 20, 2023

Cricket fans getting ready to go to the office after the World Cup loss on Monday. pic.twitter.com/x48JPIPRjx — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) November 20, 2023

Expressing their discontent, a user directly addressed cricket authorities in a plea, saying, "Dear BCCI and ICC or whoever is in charge of the World Cup, next time please schedule the final on a Saturday. Win or loss, it at least gives us a day to recover. Already we dread Mondays. This one is going to be especially hard."

Proposing a structural change to the tournament format, one user suggested, "I am still coming to grips with the loss. Better to have the best of 3 finals like the Australian tri-series. One bad day cannot take the shine off the best side!"

Highlighting the real-world impact of the defeat, another tweet stated, "My kid went to school with such distress and grief clogging the throat. I'm helpless and unable to console."

Adding to the chorus of discontent, a user remarked, "Monday is already bad as it is. Now, the office is gloom and sad for the loss. Very depressing. Keep it on Saturday,” pleading for a shift in scheduling to a more weekend-friendly time.