Monalisa Bhonsle’s husband Farman Khan's emotional 'Please don't betray me' reel goes viral after wedding; fans react

Farman Khan, husband of Monalisa Bhosle, posted an emotional Instagram reel about trust and heartbreak, which quickly went viral. Fans reacted with empathy, humour and philosophical thoughts, showing how deeply the post resonated with social media users.

Emotional c aption g oes v iral:

Farman's reel combined an emotional caption with visual content and hashtags that included heartbroken and sad reel and love failure. The message provides two themes about trust and heartbreak, which people commonly experience throughout their lives. The post received strong reactions from social media users who expressed their inability to understand trust brokenness, while other users supported Farman through their comments.

Who a re Farman Khan and Monalisa Bhonsle?

Monalisa Bhonsle rose to fame after a video of her selling rudraksha beads and garlands at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 went viral. She later pursued acting and modelling and married Farman Khan, who is also an actor and model. Their wedding in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, gained public attention due to family opposition and the couple reportedly sought police protection for the ceremony.

Fans' reactions on Social Media:

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to Farman Khan’s emotional reel. Some expressed deep empathy, saying things like, 'Main to abhi bhi depression mein hun' and 'Aasa to ho gaya hai bhai ab nhi hona chahiye', while others reflected philosophically with 'Kalyug ka prasad hai mitr dhokha, sabko milega'. A few even commented humorously on the reel’s realism, suggesting, 'Bro neck band to hat lete taki jyada real lagta.' The mix of heartfelt, philosophical and lighthearted reactions shows how strongly viewers connected with the emotional content of the post.