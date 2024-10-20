Stylist Esha L Amin shared a part of Isha Ambani's speech on her Instagram story. Film producer and designer Gauri Khan along with fashion designer Manish Malhotra, were also present on stage with Isha Ambani.

Mothers frequently play a crucial role in influencing their daughters' goals and accomplishments, a point emphasised by Isha Ambani in her recent speech at an award ceremony. While accepting the 'Icon of the Year' award at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2024, the managing director of Reliance Retail delivered an emotional tribute to her mother, Nita Ambani, and also referenced her daughter, Aadiya.

Stylist Esha L Amin shared a part of the speech on her Instagram story. “To my mother, my role model who paved the way for me,” Isha Ambani says in her acceptance speech. She continues, “I always tell her, ‘mom, thank you for walking, so I could run.’ So, really this is because of her. So, this is a dedication to my mother.”

“I would like to dedicate this award to my daughter, Aadiya, who inspires me every day to do more and do better,” reportedly, Isha Ambani also thanked her daughter in her speech.

Film producer and designer Gauri Khan, who is married to Shah Rukh Khan, along with fashion designer Manish Malhotra, were also present on stage with Isha Ambani.

Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards

The Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards is an annual event that honors women achievers from various fields, including film, television, art, culture, literature, and business.

Since its inception in 2007, this prestigious awards ceremony has recognized women from diverse sectors around the world. Notable past winners include prominent figures such as Keira Knightley, Anya Taylor-Joy, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Emilia Clarke, Jodie Foster, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Alessia Russo, and Kylie Minogue.

Meanwhile, Isha Ambani, the daughter of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, runs Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. The retailer collaborates with major international brands, including Versace, Amiri, Armani, and Balenciaga, to introduce these renowned labels to the Indian market.

Reliance Retail, valued at approximately Rs 8.3 lakh crores, has experienced remarkable growth in a short span, launching 3,300 stores across India in 2023.

In addition to her role at Reliance Retail, Isha Ambani is also the Director of Reliance Industries Limited, the parent company of Reliance Retail.