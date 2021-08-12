Headlines

HomeViral

Viral

Mom tackles 2-year-old toddler ‘pitch invader’ during live football match, watch viral video

Much to the horror of his mother, a 2-year-old suddenly decided to sprint towards the live MLS football action in the US. Here's what happened next.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 12, 2021, 02:54 PM IST

A never-before-seen live mom-toddler action sequence from a professional soccer league match in the US has let internet in splits. The video is from a Major League Soccer (MLS) match in the US between FC Cincinnati and Orlando City SC.

During the match, a young toddler got overtly enticed by the football. Much to the horror of his mother, the 2-year-old suddenly decided to sprint towards the live action.

The video shows the young child invading the football pitch at top speed. Not far behind is the mom, sprinting across the pitch to reach her kin before he interrupts the football match.

When she catches up to him, the mom slips as she tries to break her sprint and catch hold of the toddler. The slip inadvertently makes her tackle the young kid.

The video has left the internet unable to control the laughter. People have been showing solidarity with the kid, relating to the charm of the ball and the opportunity to flee away when the parent is distracted.

MLS shared the video on Twitter from their official handle. It was captioned, “We hope this mother and her young pitch invader are having a great day.”

Check out the video here:

 

 

