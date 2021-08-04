Mom shares horrifying video of teenage daughter who had 'Exorcist-like' seizures after 'drink spiked at club'

A mother of a teenage daughter shared a scary video wherein the 18-year-old Millie Taplin suffered 'Exorcist-like' seizures after her drink was spiked at a club by an unknown man. In the video, Millie could be seen struggling to breathe as she looked 'possessed after an unknown drug was put into her glass at a club.

Millie just had two sips from the drink, which was handed to her by a man she was speaking to when she was rushed to the hospital. Her mother, 48-year-old, Claire can also be seen in the video trying to relax her daughter who is lying on the hospital bed.

The Sun quoted her as saying, "I've never seen anything like it. Millie was aware of what was happening but couldn't speak. It was horrendous. She looked possessed."

Millie is now out of danger and has recovered. Narrating the incident, the 18-year-old said that something was mixed in her drink by a man who she had been speaking with at a club on Saturday night. The incident took place at Moo Moos nightclub in Southend, Essex.

Speaking further about the horrifying incident, Claire said, "Millie only took two sips of the drink. We're lucky it wasn't anymore. She felt sick almost immediately and went outside. She knew she wasn't drunk but was slumped in a nearby alleyway. I'm so thankful her friends were there for her, otherwise who knows what would have happened. There are no words for what I could say to the person responsible."

Millie, after her recovery, also spoke about what had happened and said that she could reply to people in her head but 'couldn't get it out'.

"It was really scary. In my head, I was there but in my body, I wasn't. I've never felt like that. The doctors were really supportive and trying to calm me down. I was in such a state when I arrived. I was so scared. I don't ever want to go through that again. It was horrible," Millie said.

After suffering seizures for two hours, Millie was stabilised and now has recovered and is safely back at home.