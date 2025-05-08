A mom's funny post about her son's homework has gone viral, bringing laughter and tears to Blinkit's admin. The post is being widely praised, with fans flooding the comment section with love and admiration.

A third-grader's school assignment has amusingly gone viral, highlighting the rapid evolution of our shopping behaviors due to technology. Nine-year-old Daksh was given a simple task to list where his family purchases various food items. However, instead of naming traditional stores, he answered “Blinkit” for nearly every item – from vegetables and sugar to rice and even milk. The sole exception was meat, for which he cleverly wrote “Licious,” an app specialising in the delivery of raw meat.

Daksh’s mother found her son’s tech-savvy responses amusing and shared the worksheet on Blinkit's Instagram, captioning it, "Hahaha this is an absolute gem from my 9-year-old." Blinkit then reposted the picture with the caption, “Pookie content only,” and added, “Blinkit admin spotted in tears while looking at his phone.”

The heartwarming homework incident not only provided amusement but also underscored the significant impact of technology's convenience on children.

The viral post, following its initial sharing, garnered considerable attention and affection from social media users, gaining over 5,000 likes. Numerous users quickly responded to the viral post, including 'Licious Foods,' which commented, "Yeh toh math problem mein apna naam dekhne jaisa ho gaya" (This is like seeing our name in a math problem).

Another user added, "Blinku spoiling kids in a good way," while a third humorously wrote, "Mummy datogi nahiii naaaa kyunki mein answer mein blink it likh ke aayi hu" (Mom won't scold me, right, because I wrote Blinkit in my answers?).

However, some users also showed their concerns as a user wrote, "if this continues tradition shopping will take back seat.

Another user said, "Spoilt generation." A third user said, "I relate so hard bro."