Viral

'Mom Being Mom': Heartwarming lioness- cub moment captured on camera, video goes viral

A viral video of a lioness and her playful cub interacting with tourists in Tanzania has delighted viewers.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 04:28 PM IST

'Mom Being Mom': Heartwarming lioness- cub moment captured on camera, video goes viral
Viral video of lioness and cub
A heartwarming interaction between a lioness and her cub has recently captured the attention of social media users after tourists recorded the touching moment during a safari in Tanzania. The short clip, shared on Instagram, has quickly gone viral, amassing over 2 million views. In the video, viewers can see the lioness and her playful cub approaching the tourists' jeeps as they explore the beautiful grasslands of Tanzania.

 

 

One of the most delightful highlights of the video is when the young cub attempts to roar, creating an irresistibly cute moment that left onlookers smiling. The caption accompanying the video reads, “A lioness and her cub approached the cars, and the baby lion treated everyone to its roar. A timeless moment.” This charming interaction has resonated with many, prompting comments from viewers who found the scene adorable. One viewer noted, “So cute, she literally scolded him for running ahead by tapping lightly on his head with her paw… Mom being Mom.”

While many have enjoyed the heartwarming footage, some viewers have expressed concerns regarding the impact of tourism on wildlife. Critics argue that tourists can disrupt the natural behavior of animals. The video has sparked discussions about ethical wildlife tourism and the importance of protecting animals in their habitats. A social media user remarked, “Too close!! Leave them alone,” while another stated, “I stopped going on wildlife safaris once I realized the kind of nuisance we were.”

Wildlife photographers also joined the conversation, emphasizing the need for humans to maintain a safe distance from wild animals. One person mentioned, “I don't know, but as wildlife photographers, we humans should maintain distance between ourselves and wild animals. It’s their safe space, and we tend to occupy that. At least guides and drivers should understand this.”

Despite the concerns raised, many viewers celebrated the beautiful moment between the lioness and her cub. Comments like, “How amazing! Momma lioness letting her babysit,” reflect the joy and wonder this interaction brings. Tanzania, renowned for its rich wildlife, is home to the largest lion population in the world, making such encounters a remarkable aspect of the country's natural beauty.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
