Mom beats son with chappal as he goes to pick her up at airport - WATCH viral video

Headlines

Dealing with acne troubles? Consider swapping out your current pillowcase for a silk or satin alternative

Who is Suumit Shah, Dukaan founder who fired 90% of support staff over AI chatbot?

Tamannaah Bhatia grooves to Jailer’s Kaavaalaa track at airport: Guess who her dancing partner was! Watch video

Meet Anirudh Ravichander, Rajnikanth’s nephew, man behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan’s ‘iconic’ background score

Acharya Pundrik Goswami celebrates Tirobhav Mahotsav of Shri Gopal Bhatt Goswami at Vrindavan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Dealing with acne troubles? Consider swapping out your current pillowcase for a silk or satin alternative

Who is Suumit Shah, Dukaan founder who fired 90% of support staff over AI chatbot?

BTS' Jin And J-Hope Celebrate ARMY Day; Send Heartwarming Messages To Celebrate ARMY

7 benefits of eating potatoes

7 critically-panned Bollywood films that are part of the Oscar Library

Most expensive cars owned by Indian cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

BTS' Jin writes emotional letter for Army and shares update on his military discharge date | BTS |

IPL 2023: Ben Stokes set to leave CSK, not to take part in playoffs | IPL Playoffs | Cricket

BTS' Jungkook and Mingyu of SEVENTEEN leave ARMY and SVT starry-eyed during live session

Meet Anirudh Ravichander, Rajnikanth’s nephew, man behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan’s ‘iconic’ background score

Kusha Kapila breaks silence on trolls who blamed her for her separation from husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia

Konkona Sen Sharma opens up on her Lust Stories 2 film, says 'it's like two thieves stealing pleasure from each other'

Homecricket

cricket

Mom beats son with chappal as he goes to pick her up at airport - WATCH viral video

As soon as the mother stepped out of the airport, she could be seen taking off her 'chappal' (sandal) and beating her son.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2021, 03:14 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Viral videos are all the craze right now. Several funny videos go viral on social media every day and garner millions of likes on them. One such video is currently going viral on Instagram where a mother is seen beating her son with 'chappals' (sandals) as he went to pick her up from the airport. 

In the video that is going viral on Instagram, the son can be seen holding a 'We missed you' poster and a bouquet to welcome his mom. However, as soon as his mother stepped out of the airport, she could be seen taking off her 'chappal' (sandal) and beating her son. 

Social media users are finding this video extremely relatable and funny and can't stop watching it. 

Watch the video here. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anwar Jibawi (@anwar)

The video was captioned as "My mom is back". So far, the video has garnered more than 132 million views, 5.9 million likes, and over 60 thousand comments. One user commented, "Perfect way to show her love," while another said, "She remembers that one time you didn’t clean your room 15 years ago."

The video was shared on Instagram by Anwar Jibawi, a Palestinian-American dancer, actor, and YouTuber. Anwar is popular on social media for creating hilarious content. He has more than 6.6 million subscribers on YouTube and over 8.1 million followers on Instagram. Jibawi is 30-years-old and currently lives in Chicago, US.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nothing Phone (2) India launch today: How to watch Phone (1) successor launch event live

Meet Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's sister, who runs Rs 333 crore worth company, her net worth is…

Meet Raj Reddy, farmer’s son who is brain behind Apple Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Microsoft Cortana

Mahindra Thar cousin was first micro SUV in India, now faces competition from Hyundai Exter

Woman in stunning saree dances in kitchen for Insta reel, viral video divides internet

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE