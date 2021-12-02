Mom beats son with chappal as he goes to pick her up at airport - WATCH viral video

As soon as the mother stepped out of the airport, she could be seen taking off her 'chappal' (sandal) and beating her son.

Viral videos are all the craze right now. Several funny videos go viral on social media every day and garner millions of likes on them. One such video is currently going viral on Instagram where a mother is seen beating her son with 'chappals' (sandals) as he went to pick her up from the airport.

In the video that is going viral on Instagram, the son can be seen holding a 'We missed you' poster and a bouquet to welcome his mom. However, as soon as his mother stepped out of the airport, she could be seen taking off her 'chappal' (sandal) and beating her son.

Social media users are finding this video extremely relatable and funny and can't stop watching it.

The video was captioned as "My mom is back". So far, the video has garnered more than 132 million views, 5.9 million likes, and over 60 thousand comments. One user commented, "Perfect way to show her love," while another said, "She remembers that one time you didn’t clean your room 15 years ago."

The video was shared on Instagram by Anwar Jibawi, a Palestinian-American dancer, actor, and YouTuber. Anwar is popular on social media for creating hilarious content. He has more than 6.6 million subscribers on YouTube and over 8.1 million followers on Instagram. Jibawi is 30-years-old and currently lives in Chicago, US.