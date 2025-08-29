'Pagal awara Kutto se...': Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan shares cryptic post

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
In her post, Hasin Jahan also said that she did not have any fear in 2018 as well. It was a reference to the FIR that she lodged against Shami and his family members.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 11:00 PM IST

Hasin Jahan, estranged wife of Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami's has shared a cryptic post following his recent interview. In her Instagram post, Jahan hinted that efforts were made to 'scare' her, but she claimed that she has never succumbed to pressure in the past and will not let anyone ruin her life. Her post comes following a recent interview of Shami, where he stated that he doesn't want to dwell on the past.

When asked if he had any regrets about his marriage, Shami said told News24, "Leave that. I never regret the past. What's gone is gone. I don't want to blame anyone, including myself. I want to focus on my cricket. I don't need these controversies."

Hasin Jahan's cryptic post

In her post, Jahan also said that she did not have any fear in 2018 as well. "Pagal awara Kutto se darna hota mujhe, to 2018 me hi dar jaati," she wrote. It was a reference to the FIR that she lodged against Shami and his family members, accusing them of domestic violence and the cricketer of match-fixing.

"Jitna chahe jor lagale mujhe darane ki, jhukane ki, barbad karne ki mai Allah ke karam se aur mazboot aur mazboot bante jaungi inshallah. (If I were to be afraid of mad dogs, I would have gotten scared in 2018 itself. Try as hard as you want to scare me, ruin me, but with Aallah's grace, I will only get stronger.)," Jahan posted on Instagram.

Shami and Jahan's marriage

They got married in 2014, but four years later, the couple started living separately. In a divorce battle, Jahan accused Shami of physical and mental torture. Recently, she even called Shami a 'womaniser' and alleged that he did not take care of their daughter's education and instead, spent money on his girlfriends.

 

 

Shami's cricket career

Shami recently played for the East Zone in the ongoing Duleep Trophy. He finished Day 1 with figures of 1 for 55 in 17 overs against North Zone in Bengaluru. Shami last played a competitive game on May 2, representing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has not been picked for the Asia Cup in September. He hasn't played for the national side since the ICC Champions Trophy in March.

