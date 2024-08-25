Mohammed Shami's new look, Sania Mirza's latest post burn the internet, fans request them to...

India's tennis icon Sania Mirza shared a stunning picture on her social media, which quickly grabbed the attention of fans

Indian cricket star Mohammed Shami recently unveiled his new look, sparking widespread attention. The pace bowler underwent a hair transplant, which added a distinct shine to his hair. Around the same time, India's tennis icon Sania Mirza shared a stunning picture on her social media, which quickly grabbed the attention of fans.

In the picture, Sania is seen in a stylish white and black dress. Fans were quick to flood her post with comments, many suggesting she should marry Mohammed Shami. One user humorously remarked, "Marry Mohammed Shami now, he has hair too."

It is worth noting that Sania Mirza divorced Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in January. Since then, rumours of a possible marriage between Mohammed Shami and Sania Mirza have been circulating. These rumours gained traction due to the fact that Shami is also separated from his wife, Hasin Jahan.

However, Shami has firmly dismissed these speculations. Speaking on a YouTube channel, Shami expressed his discomfort with the rumours. He mentioned that while memes can be entertaining, they should not be at someone’s expense.