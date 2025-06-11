Mohammed Shami, a few years ago, became the proud owner of a gigantic farmhouse in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. The farmhouse reportedly spans 150 bighas of land and as per media reports, this prized farmhouse of Mohammed Shami is named 'Hasin'.

One of India's most popular and legendary fast bowlers, Mohammed Shami, has made a name for himself by being part of the winning Indian side many times. But apart from sports, Mohammed Shami has also grabbed headlines for his personal life, especially his relationship with his ex-wife, Hasin Jahan. From match-fixing to domestic abuse, Hasin Jahan has accused the cricketer of many serious charges, and since then, the couple has been separated, living their individual lives, co-parenting their only child, a daughter named Aaira Shami. Amid the troubles between them, Mohammed Shami has now made a big gesture towards his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, which has left everyone wondering if the two have reconciled.

Mohammed Shami has yet to confirm anything, but his fans believe that he has named his luxurious home as a nod to his ex-wife, Hasin Jahan.

For the unversed, Mohammed Shami bought the land for this farmhouse in 2015. He then eventually built a farmhouse on it which reportedly cost around Rs 15 crores. One of the most special features of the farmhouse is the cricket pitch that Mohammed Shami has built on it, to practice the game in his home. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Suresh Raina had also visited Mohammed Shami's farmhouse to play the game of cricket.

