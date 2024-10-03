Ex-Team India captain Mohammad Azharuddin summoned by ED in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has issued summons to the former Indian cricket captain and current Congress politician Mohammad Azharuddin in connection with a huge money laundering scandal involving Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). This summons was served on the 3rd of October and is the first time Azharuddin has been asked to explain his conduct in relation to alleged financial misconducts during his tenure as HCA president from 2019 to 2023.



The ED’s investigation is based on allegations that Azharuddin embezzled about Rs 20 crore meant for vital infrastructural projects at the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad. These funds were meant for the acquisition of diesel generators, firefighting systems and canopies. The investigation has brought out some issues of corruption in the HCA, which is one of the many corrupt cricket boards in India.



His tenure has been criticised after many complaints and audits that exposed the HCA’s fraud in its financial books. There was also evidence of inflated prices of equipment and services, with some contractors said to have overpriced their goods and services without receipts. An audit done in a forensic manner exposed a lot of embezzlements that were the result of diversion of funds and misuse of assets.



The Hyderabad Police had registered four criminal complaints against Azharuddin last year for criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery, and conspiracy under sections of IPC. Since Azharuddin has already been involved in cricket and politics, his involvement in the said scandal may also affect his political career and reputation.



More events are expected as the ED continues with the investigation. The case not only focusses on the responsibility of individuals but also throws light on the general problems of management and control in the sports administration in India.