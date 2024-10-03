Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IndiGo passengers left waiting as flight gets delayed by 5 hours, the reason will leave you SHOCKED

Forged medical certificate lands woman in trouble, slapped heavy fine of Rs...

Shah Rukh Khan takes a jibe at Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha; says THIS about Pushpa star Allu Arjun

Ex-Team India captain Mohammad Azharuddin summoned by ED in money laundering case

In second incident in 3 days, Mumbai businessman jumps to death from Atal Setu sea bridge

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IndiGo passengers left waiting as flight gets delayed by 5 hours, the reason will leave you SHOCKED

IndiGo passengers left waiting as flight gets delayed by 5 hours, the reason will leave you SHOCKED

Forged medical certificate lands woman in trouble, slapped heavy fine of Rs...

Forged medical certificate lands woman in trouble, slapped heavy fine of Rs...

Shah Rukh Khan takes a jibe at Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha; says THIS about Pushpa star Allu Arjun

Shah Rukh Khan takes a jibe at Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha; says THIS about Pushpa star Allu Arjun

3 Indian batters who never got out in ODI cricket

3 Indian batters who never got out in ODI cricket

7 motivational quotes of Khan sir

7 motivational quotes of Khan sir

5 common disadvantages of marrying in your late 40s 

5 common disadvantages of marrying in your late 40s 

‘चालान नहीं, बस एक राइड ही दे दीजिए’, Lamborghini के चालक से पुलिस का नायाब ऑफर, देखें Video

‘चालान नहीं, बस एक राइड ही दे दीजिए’, Lamborghini के चालक से पुलिस का नायाब ऑफर, देखें Video

अनुष्का की बॉलिंग के सामने चुटकियों में आउट हो गए कोहली, बाउंसर पे बाउंसर डालकर हराया मैच, देखें Video

अनुष्का की बॉलिंग के सामने चुटकियों में आउट हो गए कोहली, बाउंसर पे बाउंसर डालकर हराया मैच, देखें Video

फ्लाइट के लैंड होते ही Pilot और क्रू के बीच रिश्ते... Air Hostess का चौंकाने व��ाला खुलासा

फ्लाइट के लैंड होते ही Pilot और क्रू के बीच रिश्ते... Air Hostess का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Navratri 2024: Top 6 restaurants in Delhi-NCR to enjoy Navratri vrat thalis

Navratri 2024: Top 6 restaurants in Delhi-NCR to enjoy Navratri vrat thalis

Bollywood's richest best friends have combined net worth of Rs 11,900 crore, gave six superhits together, they are...

Bollywood's richest best friends have combined net worth of Rs 11,900 crore, gave six superhits together, they are...

Cancer-causing chemicals found in 12 varieties of cake, here's all you need to know

Cancer-causing chemicals found in 12 varieties of cake, here's all you need to know

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Amitabh Bachchan's two films by same name were released 29 years apart, one made him superstar, other earned just Rs..

Amitabh Bachchan's two films by same name were released 29 years apart, one made him superstar, other earned just Rs..

Bollywood's richest best friends have combined net worth of Rs 11,900 crore, gave six superhits together, they are...

Bollywood's richest best friends have combined net worth of Rs 11,900 crore, gave six superhits together, they are...

Congress' Konda Surekha says this after facing backlash for remark on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce: 'Don't think..'

Congress' Konda Surekha says this after facing backlash for remark on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce: 'Don't think..'

HomeViral

Viral

Ex-Team India captain Mohammad Azharuddin summoned by ED in money laundering case

More events are expected as the ED continues with the investigation

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 12:13 PM IST

Ex-Team India captain Mohammad Azharuddin summoned by ED in money laundering case
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Enforcement Directorate has issued summons to the former Indian cricket captain and current Congress politician Mohammad Azharuddin in connection with a huge money laundering scandal involving Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). This summons was served on the 3rd of October and is the first time Azharuddin has been asked to explain his conduct in relation to alleged financial misconducts during his tenure as HCA president from 2019 to 2023.

The ED’s investigation is based on allegations that Azharuddin embezzled about Rs 20 crore meant for vital infrastructural projects at the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad. These funds were meant for the acquisition of diesel generators, firefighting systems and canopies. The investigation has brought out some issues of corruption in the HCA, which is one of the many corrupt cricket boards in India.

His tenure has been criticised after many complaints and audits that exposed the HCA’s fraud in its financial books. There was also evidence of inflated prices of equipment and services, with some contractors said to have overpriced their goods and services without receipts. An audit done in a forensic manner exposed a lot of embezzlements that were the result of diversion of funds and misuse of assets.

The Hyderabad Police had registered four criminal complaints against Azharuddin last year for criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery, and conspiracy under sections of IPC. Since Azharuddin has already been involved in cricket and politics, his involvement in the said scandal may also affect his political career and reputation.

More events are expected as the ED continues with the investigation. The case not only focusses on the responsibility of individuals but also throws light on the general problems of management and control in the sports administration in India.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Samantha Ruth Prabhu slams Congress' Konda Surekha for calling her divorce political conspiracy: 'Keep my name...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu slams Congress' Konda Surekha for calling her divorce political conspiracy: 'Keep my name...'

‘Always Care: Animal Care Centre’ launched on Param Gurudev Namramuni Maharaj Saheb’s 54th birth occasion

‘Always Care: Animal Care Centre’ launched on Param Gurudev Namramuni Maharaj Saheb’s 54th birth occasion

Jasprit Bumrah replaces R Ashwin to become no.1 bowler in ICC test rankings

Jasprit Bumrah replaces R Ashwin to become no.1 bowler in ICC test rankings

Not Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Ramesh Sippy says Amitabh Bachchan bagged Sholay because of THIS talent

Not Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Ramesh Sippy says Amitabh Bachchan bagged Sholay because of THIS talent

DNA TV Show: What is happening at Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation?

DNA TV Show: What is happening at Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Navratri 2024: Top 6 restaurants in Delhi-NCR to enjoy Navratri vrat thalis

Navratri 2024: Top 6 restaurants in Delhi-NCR to enjoy Navratri vrat thalis

Bollywood's richest best friends have combined net worth of Rs 11,900 crore, gave six superhits together, they are...

Bollywood's richest best friends have combined net worth of Rs 11,900 crore, gave six superhits together, they are...

Cancer-causing chemicals found in 12 varieties of cake, here's all you need to know

Cancer-causing chemicals found in 12 varieties of cake, here's all you need to know

7 habits kids directly learn from their mother

7 habits kids directly learn from their mother

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement