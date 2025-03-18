A video of the factory went viral on social media exposing the pathetic state of the production unit. The video that exposed appalling conditions, showing cabbages overrun with fungus, chutneys teeming with maggots, and rancid oil being reused triggered the raids.

In an alarming situation, a raid found a severed dog’s head in a refrigerator in an illegal factory manufacturing momos and spring rolls in Mohali, after which authorities launched detailed investigation raising concerns regarding the quality and conditions in which the food was made in the area. The incident took place in Mataur village in Mohali district. The investigation found out that the factory unit was operating under extremely unhygienic conditions. The incident took place after the authorities started a two-day crackdown on illegal and unhygienic food production. During their investigations they discovered mssive amount of stale food which they confiscated and demolished.

Viral video exposed illegal production in factory

A video of the factory went viral on social media exposing the pathetic state of the production unit. The video that exposed appalling conditions, showing cabbages overrun with fungus, chutneys teeming with maggots, and rancid oil being reused triggered the raids. On March 16, locals made complaints regarding the same after which a team of officials from the local municipality raided the factory which was based at a residential building. The online videos also showed factory workers using dirty water and stale vegetables to make momos and spring rolls.

If you eat Momos and Spring Rolls from street food vendors in Mohali, make sure to watch this video! Visuals from Mataur, Mohali, show locals raiding a place where momos and spring rolls were being prepared. These items were being supplied to various fast food stalls across… pic.twitter.com/r5nnGgymSj — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) March 16, 2025

After being prepared, the momos and spring rolls were preserved just anywhere, under beds, tables and even in the open. The factory was found to be under such filthy conditions that the food was exposed to infections from rats, cockroaches, etc.

Shocking revelations from momos factory

The factory, which had been in operation for two years, produced over a quintal of momos and spring rolls daily and supplied them across Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Kalka. Officials also found frozen meat, a crusher machine, and reused cooking oil on the premises. The raids which went on till Monday saw the medical team of the Municipal Corporation destroying over 50kgs spoiled frozen chicken from chicken shops in Mattaur.

During the investigation samples of momos, spring rolls and chutneys were sent for forensic testing. Along with the municipal corporation, a team from the district health department also joined in and confiscated more than 35 kg of momos and spring rolls.

The locals had raised alarm regarding the working conditions of the factory and shouted after seeing the head of a dog but the officials confirmed that the dog was not used in production but was eaten by factory workers which were Nepalese. The authorities fined the factory owner with Rs 12,000 for illegal slaughter and Rs 10,000 more for keeping plastic bags in a big amount. They have also investigated the factory’s trade license and have assured strictest punishment for such grave food practices.