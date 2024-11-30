RJ Lucky Dubguru, in a hilarious clip, showcased his brilliant mimickry skills by singing the popular Punjabi song 'Tere Bina Na Guzara' in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and LoP Rahul Gandhi's voice.

A grab of the viral video (Image/Instagram)

RJ Lucky posted the video on his official Instagram handle. The video begins with him singing a few stanzas of the song, mimicking the PM's voice. Then, he also imitated Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad Yadav's voice.

Meanwhile, he twisted the lyrics a bit while imitating Yadav's voice and sang, "Rabri Bina Na Guzara Aee", leaving netizens in splits.

As the clip proceeds, Lucky also mimicked Khali, actors Dharmendra and Sunny Deol's voices, garnishing praise from his fans.

Notably, RJ Lucky is popular for his incredible mimickry skills and keeps posting videos showcasing his talent.

Here's how netizens reacted

Netizens cannot stop laughing over the amusing clip.

A user hilariously wrote, "Modiji is looking for you".

"Hahaha too good", another user wrote.