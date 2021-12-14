Modern Dulhan! Bride brings baraat, enters wedding on scooty with groom on backseat

Wedding days are momentous occasions in everyone's lives, and people go to great lengths to make their big day unforgettable. We've seen it all, from big entrances to innovative stage settings. As India's wedding season approaches, a soon-to-be-wed pair was recently observed making a full-on Bollywood-style entrance in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, amusing everyone.

When the bride entered in the wedding wearing black goggles, everyone's gaze was drawn on her. The bride persuaded the groom to ride in the back seat of her scooty to the stage. People greeted the couple with applause and flowers as soon as they came.

In Firozabad, Ram Bahadur's son Rahul engaged Kajal, daughter of Abhilasha Ram, resident of Delhi’s Shahdara. On Monday, a wedding was held in Rampur village in Firozabad. The unique aspect was that Rahul did not bring the baaraat but Kajal led her procession to her in-laws' residence, where the groom's side performed all of the traditions.

Rahul and Kajal were already acquainted. On Sunday evening, Kajal and her family travelled to Rampur village in Firozabad with their relatives and neighbours. Kajal accompanied her groom on a scooty to the jaimala location. The bride’s attire and entry in the village delighted onlookers.

Villagers took part in jaimala in a spectacular manner. The wedding with this new ritual in the community piqued the interest of all who witnessed it. Simultaneously, some referred to it as a modern marriage under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao concept and praised it as a positive move.

The bride stated that girls are no less than guys, and that she did so to make her wedding unique. She escorted her groom to the stage herself. Kajal stated that in today's world, girls are just as important as guys.