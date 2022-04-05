Model who ‘celebrated free love’ with 9 wives now sad to divorce 1, wishes for 2 more

A Brazilian model who happens to be the husband of nine women is now sad to face divorce from one wife.

Arthur O Urso is now a bigamist after tying the knot with his nine girlfriends. He became popular in 2020 when he announced his marriage with all the girls.

After more than two years of his happy beginning, Urso recently spoke to a news outlet that one of his wives wants a divorce.

As shared by the model husband, his wife is now asking for divorce as she is missing monogamy.

You would be surprised to know that Urso was already married to his first wife – Luana Kazaki when he tied the knot with eight other women.

The wedding ceremony held in 2021 was a “protest against monogamy” as per Urso.

His wife’s expectation of monogamy was rejected by Urso saying, “She wanted to have me all to herself. It didn't make sense - we have to share. I was very sad about the separation and even more surprised by her excuse. She said that she was missing a monogamous relationship”.

Also, READ: ‘Man gets shock of his life’: Rs 43 lakh wrongly deducted as toll tax from bank account

"My other wives thought her attitude was wrong and that she accepted the marriage for adventure and not for real feelings. I know I’ve lost a wife, but I’m not going to replace her at the moment," he said further.

Even as Agatha plans to leave the polygamy king, he still wants to marry more women. Expressing his wish to have more wives in the coming future, Urso said, “I have a dream – my wish has always been to have 10 wives. I only have one daughter, but I want to have [a child] with each one of my wives. The love I feel for each of them is the same. I think it would be unfair to only have children with one or two of them.”

Notably, the wedding ceremony reportedly conducted in Sao Paolo was not legally binding because Brazil doesn’t allow polygamy.