The video has quickly gained over 2,00,000 views within just two hours, but the majority of users criticised her. Many accused her of resorting to "cheap tactics" to gain more views, while others called for legal action against her for her "obscene" dance in a public area.

A Kolkata-based model, Sannati Mitra, stirred up a reaction on Instagram after posting a video of herself dancing in a white towel in front of India Gate in Delhi. Mitra, who claims that she was the winner of the Miss Kolkata pageant in 2017, had previously attracted attention for a controversial photo taken at a Durga Puja pandal, where she appeared alongside two other women in revealing tops.

Mitra, along with Hemoshree Bhadra, who claims to have won the Miss Kolkata 2016 title, faced significant backlash on social media for their outfits, which many users considered unsuitable for a religious occasion.

Now in her latet video, Sannati Mitra has sparked controversy as she is seen dancing in a white towel and slippers while lip-syncing to a song from from popular Bollywood film "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ)." A large crowd of spectators, including children, watched in disbelief as she twirled and even unveiled the towel. Notably, Mitra's performance appears to be a recreation of a scene featuring Kajol's character dancing in a towel in her room from the film.

She posted the video with a caption celebrating International Men's Day. In her message, she wrote, "Happy International Men’s Day. May you all continue to inspire and motivate others with your courage, kindness, and empathy."

Taking to the comment section, a furious user said, "Arrest her put in jail for 3 years," another wrote, "She is crossing all her limits".

A third user said, "This is pathetic. Why no authority take action against such nuances. This is not feminism. I'm sorry about this but it's a vulgarism and I don't know why it came in my feed."

"Where is the god damn Delhi police now? She should be behind bars to promote vulgarity in such public places which are considered holy by many. Our martyrs' names are written on that monument to pay homage and respects for the sacrifice they made for this great nation and she's clearly disrespecting their sacrifice!! this is so wrong!! arrest her right away!," wrote a fourth user.

Earlier, Mitra shared photos on Instagram where she wore a long black gown with a thigh-high slit, while her friend opted for an orange minidress paired with knee-length boots to attend a Durga Puja pandal. Bhadra also wore a low-cut top that revealed cleavage for the occasion. Social media users criticized all three outfits as "indecent" and "vulgar," condemning the women for their choice of attire at a religious site.