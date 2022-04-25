Mobile phone saves Ukrainian soldier's life from bullet, video goes viral

Screengrab from the viral video

A video has emerged from war-torn Ukraine which shows a Ukrainian soldier claiming his life was saved by his smartphone.

The video has gone viral on social media wherein the soldier is seen talking to his colleague in Ukrainian, who is shooting the video, and showing off the smartphone.

In the 45-second video, the Ukrainian soldier shows his damaged phone with a 7.62 mm bullet stuck in the phone and the soldier tells his colleague “…smartphone saved my life.”

The soldier is seen in the trenches as sounds of gunfire and explosions are heard in the video.

Watch the viral video here:

This Ukrainian soldier is saved by his mobile phone, as he shows the bullet wedged into the rear case of the phone UkraineRussiaWar Ukraine RussiaUkraineWar pic.twitter.com/mzuAhCc0GI April 18, 2022

The video comes at a time when the war between Ukraine and Russia is showing no signs of an end as it entered its third month now.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

Russia argues that their "special operation" is targeting only Ukrainian military infrastructure and not the civilian population. The West, however, has rejected Russia's claims while imposing severe sanctions against Moscow.

