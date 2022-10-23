Search icon
Mobile phone blasts like a bomb in UP's repair shop, leaves people horrified: Watch video here

Mobile phone blasts in a repair shop in UP leave people horrified.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 10:06 PM IST

Photo: Screengrab (Twitter/ @Mithileshdhar)

A video from a mobile repair shop in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur has started gaining attention on social media. The video shows that a customer and a shopkeeper survived a mobile blast incident narrowly.  A mobile was brought to the shop for repair, while the shopkeeper was working on the mobile phone it suddenly burst into flames like a bomb. The incident took place in Pali area. The entire incident was captured on the shop’s CCTV. 

A Twitter user named Bhadohi Wallah shared the video of this unfortunate incident. With the caption that reads, "A mobile exploded like a bomb during repair in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh." In the 13 seconds long video, we can see as the shopkeeper removes the battery from the phone, it bursts into flames. The shopkeeper and a customer who was standing at the counter immediately pull back and survive the blast. 

Although nobody was harmed in the incident the footage is concerning as a few seconds of delay could have cost the shopkeeper severe injuries.  

Siyaram Singh Patel, the town in charge of Pali police station said that the matter is under cognizance and the information is being collected. This video has left people baffled and scared. This video has so far gathered over 15,000 views on Twitter. See the entire video of this horrifying incident below. 

Keeping this incident in mind, it is advised to keep a safe distance from your mobile devices or any electronic devices at least while charging the batteries. 

 

 

