Mob from Pakistan steals bananas from kid, old viral video sparks online debate

Amid this, an old video is again doing rounds on the internet that shows a large crowd looting bananas from a donkey cart.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 11, 2023, 09:48 AM IST

New Delhi: After former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was imprisoned in a graft case, his followers took to the streets. Protests were conducted around the country by Khan's followers, who demanded his release. Some of these supporters rose to the occasion by looting Lahore's Corps Commander's House. Amid this, an old video is again doing rounds on the internet that shows a large crowd looting bananas from a donkey cart. The footage from Pakistan shows a kid operating the cart. The video rapidly went viral, gaining broad attention and igniting internet debate.

The viral video is shared on Twitter by a user named @CrazyClips with a caption that reads, “A mob in Pakistan steals from a kid selling bananas on his donkey cart,” Fazil Jamili, a Pakistan-based journalist, first shared the footage in 2018. “Pakistan is not a banana republic but this poor boy selling bananas on his donkey cart looted by the brazen mob.” he captioned it.

The former Pakistan Prime Minister was imprisoned outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

According to Geo News, PTI workers protested in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan.

Khan was arrested as part of the NAB's investigation into the Al-Qadir Trust case, prior to his appearance before the IHC to seek bail in various FIRs filed against him.

The former prime minister, along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders, is facing a NAB investigation over a settlement between the PTI administration and a property tycoon that reportedly cost the national exchequer 190 million pounds.

According to the allegations, Khan and the other accused allegedly adjusted Rs 50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — provided to the government by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA).

 

 

