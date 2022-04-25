Miyazaki mangoes: All you need to know about world's most expensive mango

Miyazaki mangoes

India is the land of mangoes, which is also known as the King of fruits. The major mango-growing states in the country are Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Uttar Pradesh ranks first in mango production with a share of 23.47 % and highest productivity.

India grows large variety of mangoes including Bainganpalli, Himsagar, Dussehri, Alphonso, Langda, Malda and many others. India is also a prominent exporter of fresh mangoes to the world. But do you know about Miyazaki mangoes, the most expensive variety of mangoes.

Well, the purple coloured mango or the Miyazaki mango is the world's most expensive mangoes cultivated in Miyazaki city in Japan. However, these days it is been cultivated in India and Bangladesh as well. It is also found in Thailand and the Philippines.

Some media reports suggest, two trees of this variety of mango are being grown in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur and they are being guarded by security staff and dogs. The Miyazaki mango is priced at around Rs 2.70 lakh per kg in the international market.

What is Miyazaki Mango

In order to cultivate this variety of mango, warm weather and long hours of sunshine are required.

These mangoes weigh around 350 grams and are called Eggs of Sunshine due to their shape and flaming red colour.

The Miyazaki mangoes are also known as Taiyo-no-Tomago in Miyazaki, Japan which is its origin.

These mangoes turn flaming red from purple when ripened and the shape looks like dinosaur's eggs.

Miyazaki mangoes are one of the most expensive mangoes in the world and sold at Rs 2.70 lakh per kilogram.

Due to its fiery red colour, the Miyazaki mangoes are also called dragon's egg.

As per reports, these mangoes are over 350g in weight and have a 15% or higher sugar content.

Miyazaki mangoes are mainly grown in the city of Miyazaki in the Kyushu province of Japan.

The city has a favorable climate for the production with warm weather, prolonged sunlight and abundant rainfall.