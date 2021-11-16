'Miya Bhai' fame rapper Ruhaan Arshad quits music industry because of Islam

Hyderabadi rapper Ruhaan Arshad who became a social media star with his superhit rap song Miya Bhai has announced that he has decided to quit music industry forever. Ruhaan shared a video on YouTube announcing his decision to quit music because of Islam. In the video, Ruhaan can be heard saying that he decided to end his association with music industry after he realised that music is ‘haram’ (prohibited) in Islam.

The rapper said in his YouTube video, which he had shared on November 11, that he has taken the decision as per the “hidayat” (guidance) and “ishara” (signal) from Allah.

“I am happy with my decision and never had second thoughts about it. I will stop myself from doing anything related to music. I know music is a sin in Islam. I just had the passion and the spirit to do it, so I pursued it. I am grateful that music has helped me build a career and fame from nothing,” Ruhaan aid.

“I am sure God will help me do something in life. But I will not quit uploading content on YouTube,” he added.

Ruhaan's decision has received mixed response from the netizens.

Ruhaan Arshad became a popular name in 2019 after the release of his rap song 'Miya Bhai'. Notably, the video received over 500 million views. The last rap that was uploaded by Ruhaan on YouTube was 'Apna Daur Aayega'.