The now-viral clip also showcases a desktop displaying a wallpaper of Tom Cruise with the text: “Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning. Bhojpuri.” The artist adds various autotune effects, giving traditional folk songs a modern electronic flair.

An artist has gained widespread attention online with a Bhojpuri version of the famous Mission: Impossible theme music. The short clip, posted on the Instagram account Acoustic Music Library, showcases the artist performing the tune on a synthesizer, infusing a regional flair into the well-known melody.

The video has attracted nearly two million views, leading to a wave of amusing reactions. Singer Jyotica Tangri commented, “This is crazy good.” One user humorously suggested the movie title as “EE NA HOPAI,” which translates to Mission Impossible, while another user playfully referred to it as “Misaan Impossibalwa.”

“Bruh you missed the major thing! DJ! DJ! Dj! dj! Santosh! Santosh! Santosh!” a third user reacted. “And Tom cruise stops running and starts doing Thumka,” another user commented.

Based on the 1996 television series, the Mission: Impossible franchise currently consists of six films. The American action-spy series features Tom Cruise in the role of Ethan Hunt, an agent of the Impossible Mission Force. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the latest installment, Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One, was released in 2023. The film also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, and Henry Czerny.