Nothing unites desi kids like the love for ghar ka khana and the occasional frustration with what is served. While people living away from home often crave their mother’s cooking, even those at home are not always thrilled about the same dishes being repeated. One man captured this feeling perfectly in a hilarious and musical Instagram video that has now gone viral.

It all started with a question every child has asked at some point “mummy, aaj khaane mein kya bana rahi ho?” When the answer turned out to be “Khichdi,” the man decided to turn his disappointment into entertainment. Rather than complain, he launched into a musical performance inspired by Ranbir Kapoor’s song ‘Ala Barfi’ from the 2012 film Barfi.

He sang with a smile, “Roz roz khichdi. Mummy banao kabhi tum chhole bhatoore, rajma chawal ke bhi khwaab kar do poore.” His lyrics continued with a playful request for daal baati choorma and even puchka, creating a relatable and catchy kitchen anthem that had viewers laughing and nodding along.

The video was shared by Instagram user @swadharma_ on April 3 and has already crossed 1.2 million views. People across the country are loving the creativity and connection. In the comments, one user said, “Missing ghar ka khanaa alreadyyy.” Another wrote, “My mumma says she needs part 2 of this.”

Even popular brands joined the conversation. Netflix commented, “Sweeter than a Barfi,” while a quick-commerce platform wrote, “Delicious song, bhukh lag gayi.”

