Missing Dhinchak Pooja? She is back with her new song 'Mujhe nahi jana school'- WATCH

Social media sensation Dhinchak Pooja never fails to entertain netizens with her songs. The ‘Dhinchak’ singer has now made her come back with a new viral song ‘Mujhe nahi jana school’. Her song is going viral on social media.

In the song, the singer can be seen sitting on a camel while singing ‘mujhe nahi jana school, to tu kaahe bheje’. The song was uploaded on Saturday from her official YouTube channel. More than eighty thousand people have watched her song till now. It seems that the song is setting a new trend on social media.

She has shared a short clip even on her Instagram handle as well. Watch the video here:

Earlier, she had sung ‘Dilon Ka Shooter 2.0’ and got brutally trolled for it. So many people had slammed her for her song. However, despite facing criticism, her song became social media sensation.

She was also one of the participants of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 11’. On the stage of ‘Bigg Boss’, she had sung song for the host Salman Khan.

For those who are unaware, Dhinchak Pooja became an Internet sensation after posting various viral songs on her YouTube account such as 'Dilon ka Shooter', 'Swag Wali Topi', 'Chennai Super Kings (CSK Will Win) IPL2018', among others. She was also a contestant on 'Bigg Boss' season 11.

Love or hate her you just can’t ignore Dhinchak Pooja! From her new song, one thing is clear that Youtube sensation is not giving up on her singing career.