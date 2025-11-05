Miss Universe 2025 contestant walks out mid-event after being called ‘dummy’ remark, others quit too

The NY Post reported that the protest sparked outrage at the pageant venue and on social media, where clips of the confrontation went viral, circulating with hashtags like #StandWithFatima and #RespectQueens.

A dramatic controversy erupted at the Miss Universe 2025 competition in Bangkok, where tensions escalated to the point where several contestants walked out.

According to the NY Post, the chaos began during a live-streamed sash ceremony when Thai pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil publicly confronted Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch, accusing her of abandoning a promotional shoot and demanding she "stand up and explain herself" in front of the entire room.

However, the argument escalated. According to the NY Post, Itsaragrisil called Bosch a "dummy" on camera, causing a wave of disbelief among the delegates and viewers watching the livestream.

Refusing to be silenced, Bosch defended herself and condemned the behaviour, saying she was being disrespected, saying, "You are neither respecting me as a woman, nor as a representative of my country." Her strong response drew applause and head-shaking from the surrounding contestants.

Moments later, the situation escalated, as more than a dozen contestants, including Miss Universe Victoria Kjær Thalwig, stood up and walked out in solidarity with Bosch.

The NY Post reported that the protest sparked outrage at the pageant venue and on social media, where clips of the confrontation went viral, circulating with hashtags like #StandWithFatima and #RespectQueens.

Following criticism, Itsaragrisil publicly apologised. She claimed her comments were misunderstood and said she had discussed the issue privately with delegates.

However, the Miss Universe Organisation quickly intervened, announcing that a senior executive would be sent to Thailand to oversee operations and ensure a respectful and professional environment for all contestants going forward.

