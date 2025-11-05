Bigg Boss 19: Neelam Giri tells Amaal Mallik this contestant will be her enemy for life; not Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Ahead of first phase of polls, NDA candidate Jyoti Manjhi attacked; check update
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan to reunite for Thalaivar 173; neither Lokesh Kanagaraj nor Nelson to direct film, release date is...
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship firm's profit rises 84% in Q2 FY26 due to...
US Anchor can’t keep calm hearing ‘Dhoom Machale’ at Zohran Mamdani’s victory event
Cricket's oldest tradition altered: India vs South Africa Test in Guwahati to feature major timing change for first time since 1877
Rahul Gandhi's 'vote-chori' allegation backfires, woman in Congress MP's video clip denies his claims, says, 'My vote was...'
'Sex karna bhi band karde': Netizens react furiously as Vicky Kaushal reportedly aims to quit non-veg, alcohol for Lord Parashurama film Mahavatar
DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump has turned the US into 'Pakistan'
Miss Universe 2025 contestant walks out mid-event after being called ‘dummy’ remark, others quit too
VIRAL
The NY Post reported that the protest sparked outrage at the pageant venue and on social media, where clips of the confrontation went viral, circulating with hashtags like #StandWithFatima and #RespectQueens.
A dramatic controversy erupted at the Miss Universe 2025 competition in Bangkok, where tensions escalated to the point where several contestants walked out.
According to the NY Post, the chaos began during a live-streamed sash ceremony when Thai pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil publicly confronted Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch, accusing her of abandoning a promotional shoot and demanding she "stand up and explain herself" in front of the entire room.
However, the argument escalated. According to the NY Post, Itsaragrisil called Bosch a "dummy" on camera, causing a wave of disbelief among the delegates and viewers watching the livestream.
Refusing to be silenced, Bosch defended herself and condemned the behaviour, saying she was being disrespected, saying, "You are neither respecting me as a woman, nor as a representative of my country." Her strong response drew applause and head-shaking from the surrounding contestants.
Moments later, the situation escalated, as more than a dozen contestants, including Miss Universe Victoria Kjær Thalwig, stood up and walked out in solidarity with Bosch.
The NY Post reported that the protest sparked outrage at the pageant venue and on social media, where clips of the confrontation went viral, circulating with hashtags like #StandWithFatima and #RespectQueens.
Following criticism, Itsaragrisil publicly apologised. She claimed her comments were misunderstood and said she had discussed the issue privately with delegates.
However, the Miss Universe Organisation quickly intervened, announcing that a senior executive would be sent to Thailand to oversee operations and ensure a respectful and professional environment for all contestants going forward.
Also read: Stunning Beaver Moon illuminates night sky: See how the world witnessed Supermoon