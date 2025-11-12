Miss Israel denies giving ‘dirty look’ to Miss Palestine after viral video: ‘I was simply looking…’

In the clip, Melanie turns her head toward Nadine and looks at her briefly as the contestants stand on stage.

A minor incident caught on camera during the Miss Universe 2025 pageant has sparked controversy online. Social media users have accused Miss Israel, Melanie Shiraz, of giving Miss Palestine, Nadine Ayoub, a "dirty look" during the competition. The video, filmed at the event in Thailand last week, has drawn widespread criticism, forcing Miss Israel to issue a clarification.

In the clip, Melanie turns her head toward Nadine and looks at her briefly as the contestants stand on stage. The moment immediately caught the attention of social media users, who claimed the Israeli contestant gave her Palestinian competitor a "dirty" or "jealous" look.

Many commenters flooded Melanie's Instagram post with "Free Palestine" messages and harsh comments, some even calling her "Miss Genocide" – a reference to Israel's military operations in Gaza.

In response, Melanie Shiraz strongly denied the allegations, insisting that the moment had been misrepresented. According to an Instagram comment cited by the Daily Mail, she wrote, "It's quite clear that I was simply watching the other contestants as they were taking the stage. Using dramatic language in ordinary moments—especially when it misrepresents people—does not promote kindness or fairness. I hope you'll reconsider before choosing to go viral at the expense of others in the future."

Notably, this year's competition marked a historic first, with Nadine Ayub becoming the first Miss Palestine to participate in a global beauty pageant. In an earlier Instagram post, Ayub expressed her pride in representing her homeland. She wrote, "I represent every Palestinian woman and child whose strength the world needs to see. We are more than our suffering—we are resilience, hope, and the heartbeat of a homeland that lives on through us."

Miss Universe Controversy

Meanwhile, the latest controversy comes just days after several Miss Universe contestants staged a walkout to protest the organisers' treatment of a fellow contestant. The violent protest began when an official from Thailand, the host country of Miss Universe, publicly reprimanded Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch, during a ceremony held before the pageant.

Following the intense backlash, the Miss Universe official apologised at a press conference, breaking down and wiping away tears.

