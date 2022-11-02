Search icon
Viral: Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico announce their marriage, dreamy wedding video wins million hearts

Miss Argentina, Mariana Varela and Miss Puerto Rico, Fabiola Valentín shared their post-wedding video with the world.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 10:40 PM IST

Viral: Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico announce their marriage, dreamy wedding video wins million hearts
Photo: Instagram/ FABIOLAVALENTINPR

A video has started taking rounds on social media where Miss Argentina, Mariana Varela and Miss Puerto Rico, Fabiola Valentín are seen kissing outside the courtroom. The video works as an announcement of the couple's wedding. The video also includes glimpses of the dreamy same-sex couple. 

The two met for the first time in 2020 while representing their respective countries in the Miss Grand International competition. The models wed at the Marriage Bureau in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on October 28. Mariana and Fabiola kept their two years long relationship hidden from the world and only spoke about their friendship. 

 

 

Their post-wedding video is attracted many loving comments from their fans and followers. 

They are seen cuddling each other, on vacations at the beach and other places, and some adorable times spent in each other's company. How one proposed marriage to other is also shown in a small segment in the cute video.

In an Instagram reel, the same-sex couple is seen cuddling at the beach and other places. In a small segment of the video, they can be seen flaunting their wedding rings as well. The video has been viewed by their followers and has since got over 150,000 likes and counting. 

