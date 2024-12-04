The dish, which combines the spiciness of green chilies with the sweetness of a dessert, quickly went viral on the internet. A wedding guest, taken aback by this unusual offering, posted a video of the dish online, generating a wave of reactions across social media.

Like every year this year also wedding season is gearing up for setting some new and unsusal trends. This time an unusual trend is emerging: mirchi ka halwa, a sweet dish made from chili. In an era where social media has turned weddings into grand public events, showcasing everything from viral bridal entrances to groomsmen's antics, it's not surprising that wedding menus are also embracing creativity.

Traditionally, wedding menus included classic desserts like gajar halwa and moong dal halwa. This season, however, one wedding took a different approach by reinventing the sweet course. At a recent event, guests were surprised to discover an unexpected treat at the dessert counter, mirchi ka halwa.

The dish, which combines the spiciness of green chilies with the sweetness of a dessert, quickly went viral on the internet. A wedding guest, taken aback by this unusual offering, posted a video of the dish online, generating a wave of reactions across social media.

The halwa, made with large chilies, featured a vibrant green color and provided a surprising mix of sweetness and heat. Although it may appear to be an unconventional combination, it rapidly attracted attention, prompting some caterers to include it in their wedding menus.

However, it remains unclear that where this video is from, but ever since uploaded it has gained over 1 million views and over 14,000 likes on instagram.

Attendees had mixed reactions to the dish, with many expressing confusion over whether it was meant to be sweet or spicy. One comment read, “If we wanted green chillies, we would have gone for pakoras,” reflecting the disappointment and bewilderment of some viewers.

Despite the criticism, the trend of experimenting with wedding cuisine is not a recent phenomenon. In an era dominated by viral moments and social media, couples are increasingly seeking unique ways to make their special day memorable. While some guests were puzzled by the unusual combination, others may view it as an interesting new addition to the buffet selection.