'Mirchi, ask for free': IFS officer shares hilarious vegetable shopping guide by wife, netizens say, 'Hats off to her'

A retired IFS officer's humorous and detailed vegetable buying guide from his wife went viral.

Viral Post: A retired Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer recently brought smiles to social media users with a charming post on X (formerly known as Twitter). The officer, Mohan Pargaien, shared a humorous yet detailed "vegetable buying guide" written by his wife, offering a light-hearted glimpse into their shopping routine. The post quickly captured the attention of the online community, turning into a viral moment.

A Detailed Guide to Buying Vegetables

This guide wasn't just an ordinary list of vegetables. Instead, it was a step-by-step manual, outlining the exact criteria to be followed while selecting produce. For example, when choosing tomatoes, Pargaien’s wife insisted that they should be a mix of yellow and red, but they must not be loose or have any holes. The instructions for potatoes were just as specific—only medium-sized ones were acceptable, and none with "green eyes" were allowed.

The guide also included instructions for selecting fenugreek (methi), where only compact leaves without holes were considered good enough. To make things even clearer, Pargaien's wife added sketches to show the right shapes and sizes of vegetables like chilies, spinach, and onions, ensuring there would be no confusion during the shopping trip.

Social Media Responds with Laughter and Admiration

Pargaien shared the post with a playful caption: “While going to the market for vegetables, my wife shares this with me, stating that you can use it as a guide.” His light-hearted tone added a humorous touch to the already delightful guide, which quickly went viral.

The response on social media was overwhelmingly positive, with many users both amused and impressed by the level of detail in the guide. One user, Amit Patel, commented, “This is the kind of detailed care that makes a difference in everyday life. Love the attention to detail!” Another user joked, “I need this guide for my own shopping trips! It's so thorough and organised.”

Many admired the effort Pargaien’s wife put into something as simple as buying vegetables. One person noted, “The sketches are a brilliant touch. It’s like having a personal shopping assistant.” Mukesh Kumar added, “It’s amazing how much effort goes into something as simple as buying vegetables. Kudos to her!”

Even those who found the guide amusing couldn’t help but see its practical value. “I’m laughing, but honestly, this is a fantastic way to ensure you get the best produce,” one person remarked.

In the end, what started as a light-hearted moment turned into a widely appreciated post, showing that even simple everyday tasks can be approached with care, humour, and creativity.

