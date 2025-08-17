'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
'Miracle Of God...': WATCH this terrifying video of an 18-foot-long king cobra that went viral—It's the longest venomous snake in the world!

Viral Video: The snake frightened onlookers with its shiny skin, black and yellow coloring, and hideous sticking-out tail. The king cobra is well-known for its intelligence, large amounts of venom, and unique hunting technique in addition to its length.

Latest News

Pritam Saha

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 07:18 PM IST

'Miracle Of God...': WATCH this terrifying video of an 18-foot-long king cobra that went viral—It's the longest venomous snake in the world!
Malaysian King Cobra: The longest venomous snake on the planet caught on camera

Viral: On social media right now, a video is trending. Millions of people have seen this video, and it has made many people's hearts race. Because it features the Malaysian king cobra, the longest and most deadly snake in the world. People were astounded when they saw this black and yellow snake in its entirety on camera. While some referred to it as a divine miracle, others saw it as a dire warning! You'll actually shiver at what you see in this video. The Malaysian king cobra is regarded as the world's longest and most poisonous snake. After watching this video, people are genuinely scared.

'King Of Snakes' Caught on Camera 

A boy can be seen in this video with a huge king cobra in his hand. The snake's shiny skin, black and yellow coloring, and dreadful bulging tail terrified onlookers. The king cobra is renowned not only for its length but also for its intelligence, large amounts of venom, and distinctive hunting style. In addition, this snake eats other snakes. For this reason, it is referred to as the "king of snakes."

Terrifying Viral Video

The video received a ton of likes and comments as soon as it was posted on X, formerly Twitter. The caption says, "This is a king cobra from Malaysia. This snake is the longest poisonous snake on Earth. Among the various king cobra subspecies, it is also the longest. Male adults may grow up to 17 or 18 feet (5 meters)."

The venom of the Malaysian king cobra is powerful enough to kill an adult elephant within hours. This snake rarely attacks humans. It will not attack humans unless they pose a threat. In addition, the female king cobra creates a nest to protect her eggs, which is unique among snake species. During this period, she exhibits extreme aggression. The Malaysian king cobra is known for its extreme length. Male cobras can reach lengths of 17-18 feet (5 meters). The creature's monstrous size and deadly venom make it one of the most frightening in the animal kingdom.

