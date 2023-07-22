Mind-boggling optical illusion: To which horse does the head belong?

Among these captivating illusions, a puzzling one featuring two horses has caught the attention of netizens, challenging them to determine which horse the head belongs to.

New Delhi: The internet is a treasure trove of captivating optical illusions that consistently bewilder us. Whether they manifest as intriguing pictures or enigmatic videos, these mesmerizing visual phenomena possess the power to challenge our perception of reality. From figures that offer multiple interpretations to illusions that seem to defy the very laws of physics, the vast array of optical illusions never fails to capture the attention of curious minds. Among these enigmatic illusions, a particular one featuring two horses has taken the online community by storm, leaving netizens perplexed as they try to decipher the riddle of which horse the head belongs to.

This mind-bending optical illusion surfaced on an Instagram page aptly named after such illusions. The image showcases two horses, but the caption accompanying the picture poses a seemingly straightforward question: "1 or 2?" However, beneath this simplicity lies a complex puzzle that challenges viewers to discern the true location of the horse's head.

Opinions on this optical illusion have been as diverse as the illusions themselves. Instagram users found themselves divided, with some ardently convinced that the head belongs to horse number 1, while others were equally adamant that it belongs to horse number 2. As the image circulated, discussions ensued, and users attempted to unravel the mystery behind the illusion.

Here's how people reacted to this optical illusion:

One individual wrote, "The color of 2 matches the head," indicating an observation based on the color matching.

"It's one," expressed another user, confidently asserting their interpretation.

A third person shared, "Very confusing," echoing the sentiment of many others who found it perplexing.

"It's too tough," posted a fourth user, acknowledging the difficulty of the illusion.

