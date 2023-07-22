Mind-boggling optical illusion: To which horse does the head belong?

Headlines

Meet the man who earned Rs 10 crore as salary in FY 23, works in Rs 12,63,000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM

Nap-tastic dining experience: This Jordan restaurant invites foodies to snooze after savoring signature dish

This Indian actor is the most popular male star, and it’s not Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Salman Khan

Watch: West Indies keeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother breaks down after meeting Virat Kohli, video goes viral

Greed for power overrode national interest under previous government: PM Modi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tony Bennett, legendary singer passes away, two weeks before his birthday at 96

Meet the man who earned Rs 10 crore as salary in FY 23, works in Rs 12,63,000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM

Nap-tastic dining experience: This Jordan restaurant invites foodies to snooze after savoring signature dish

10 superfoods that spike your blood sugar levels

AI imagines Christopher Nolan making Oppenheimer with Shah Rukh Khan, other Bollywood stars

10 heavily anticipated Bollywood films that were shelved

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Tony Bennett, legendary singer passes away, two weeks before his birthday at 96

Mouni Roy returns home after being hospitalised for 9 days, pens thank you note: 'I’m recovering slowly...'

Sara Ali Khan opens up about social media negativity, comments on her personal life: 'I hear everything but...'

HomeViral

Viral

Mind-boggling optical illusion: To which horse does the head belong?

Among these captivating illusions, a puzzling one featuring two horses has caught the attention of netizens, challenging them to determine which horse the head belongs to.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 03:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: The internet is a treasure trove of captivating optical illusions that consistently bewilder us. Whether they manifest as intriguing pictures or enigmatic videos, these mesmerizing visual phenomena possess the power to challenge our perception of reality. From figures that offer multiple interpretations to illusions that seem to defy the very laws of physics, the vast array of optical illusions never fails to capture the attention of curious minds. Among these enigmatic illusions, a particular one featuring two horses has taken the online community by storm, leaving netizens perplexed as they try to decipher the riddle of which horse the head belongs to.

This mind-bending optical illusion surfaced on an Instagram page aptly named after such illusions. The image showcases two horses, but the caption accompanying the picture poses a seemingly straightforward question: "1 or 2?" However, beneath this simplicity lies a complex puzzle that challenges viewers to discern the true location of the horse's head.

Opinions on this optical illusion have been as diverse as the illusions themselves. Instagram users found themselves divided, with some ardently convinced that the head belongs to horse number 1, while others were equally adamant that it belongs to horse number 2. As the image circulated, discussions ensued, and users attempted to unravel the mystery behind the illusion.

Here's how people reacted to this optical illusion:

One individual wrote, "The color of 2 matches the head," indicating an observation based on the color matching.

"It's one," expressed another user, confidently asserting their interpretation.

A third person shared, "Very confusing," echoing the sentiment of many others who found it perplexing.

"It's too tough," posted a fourth user, acknowledging the difficulty of the illusion.

Now, we are curious to know your thoughts on this optical illusion. What do you make of it?

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin compares superheroes with Indian gods, says ‘If you have Superman, we have..'

After WHO, DCGI issues alert against use of pholcodine-containing cough syrups

Tamannaah Bhatia’s dance reels have crossed 50 million views and over 150k reels since she posted

NEET PG 2023 Counselling dates announced, registrations to begin on July 27 at mcc.nic.in

Exciting new pairing: Rajkummar Rao and Vaani Kapoor to team up for Bachpan Ka Pyaar — Deets inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE