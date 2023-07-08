Search icon
Mind-boggling fish brain teaser: Can you spot '1' in this optical illusion?

However, if you found the task to be quite challenging and were unable to pinpoint the hidden '1,' please don't feel disheartened. Allow us to lend you a helping hand:

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 02:48 PM IST

New Delhi: Imagine yourself facing an intriguing optical illusion. Your task is to find the hidden number '1' within a mere 15 seconds. Successfully locating this elusive digit would not only demonstrate your exceptional visual acuity but also highlight your keen observational skills, setting you apart as someone with an extraordinary eye for detail.

This captivating puzzle recently made waves when a renowned UK tabloid shared it, accompanied by a video where a passionate puzzle enthusiast revealed the solution on their social media platform. The puzzle itself features a mesmerizing black-and-white image of a graceful goldfish effortlessly gliding through a vast sea of randomly scattered numbers. Now, the question arises: how swiftly do you believe you can spot the small '1' amidst this seemingly chaotic arrangement of digits? Your time is limited to a mere 10 seconds. So, are you ready? Let the countdown begin: 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, and 1.

As people eagerly engaged with this mind-bending brainteaser, the comment section became a hub of discussion. Many were astounded by the speed at which different answers emerged on social media, showcasing the diverse range of perceptual abilities among individuals.

Now, if you successfully managed to locate the elusive number '1' concealed within the vast expanse of digits, let me extend my heartfelt congratulations to you! Your eyes possess an acuity comparable to that of a hawk, and your exceptional observation skills have rightfully earned you the title of the ultimate champion.

However, if you found the task to be quite challenging and were unable to pinpoint the hidden '1,' please don't feel disheartened. Allow us to lend you a helping hand:

To spot the elusive digit, let your gaze rest upon one of the fish's fins. This key hint, illustrated in the solution image below, reveals the truth:
The upper fin of the fish elegantly bears the number '1,' cunningly disguised within its contours.

Now that you've experienced this puzzle, we'd love to hear your thoughts. Did you find it to be a relatively simple task, or did it leave you utterly mind-boggled? Share your insights and reflections in the comments section below. Remember to keep practicing, honing your skills, and keeping your focus sharp on the ever-elusive number '1'!

