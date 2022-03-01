'Mind blown to wake up to such beautiful news': Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul after getting PM Modi's shoutout

Popular Tanzanian content creator siblings Kili Paul and Neema Paul, who often lip-sync Bollywood and Indian songs and dialogues, received a shout out from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 86th episode of the monthly radio program "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday (February 27).

Admiring the sibling duo, PM Modi said that he was grateful to them for paying “a tribute to Lata didi and singing our national anthem”.

Now, in a recent post Kili Paul thanked PM Modi for his heartfelt mention. “I’m so happy about this and thank you Sir @narendramodi. I’m so mind blown to wake up to such beautiful news, this inspired me a million times,” Paul wrote.

He also shared screenshots of PM Modi’s words shared by the official profile of PMO India.

Netizens are all hearts and the post has garnered over 186k likes and several reactions.

The High Commission of India in Tanzania, had also recently, honoured the sibling. In a post on Twitter, the Indian High Commissioner to Tanzania, Binaya Pradhan, shared photographs from Paul's recent visit to the Indian Embassy's office.

"Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzania," Pradhan tweeted.