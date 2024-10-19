A sibling duo, Kishore Mondal and Krish Mondal, has become an internet sensation with their incredible singing skills.

A sibling duo, Kishore Mondal and Krish Mondal, has become an internet sensation with their incredible singing skills. They often share clips of their cover versions of popular songs, garnishing praise from the audiences.

Recently, the duo posted a video of their cover of singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's song 'Tum jo aaye', which has so far raised over 100 million views.

The video, shared by 'Krish_mondal_official' on Instagram, featured the duo singing the song with immense focus and dedication. The clip starts with younger brother singing a few stanzas of the song. Next, the elder brother follows him and leaves the internet mesmerised.

What further captured the attention of the netizens was that the duo was entirely immersed in the performance.

Here's how netizens reacted

The netizens cannot stop gushing over the viral clip. Heaping praise on the kids, a user wrote, "Mind blowing".

"Respect button for both boys", another commented.

A third joined, "A big fan of you guys".