Mind-bending Optical Illusion: Can you spot the fourth cat in this picture?

Share it with your family, friends, and colleagues to see if they can spot the elusive fourth cat within a mere four seconds!

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 01:36 PM IST

Optical illusion: Spot the fourth cat in this pic

In this picture, we encounter a group of cats. At first glance, three black cats catch our attention. However, claims suggest that there are actually four cats hidden within this image. The fourth cat is cunningly concealed, making it quite difficult to detect immediately.

cats optical illusion

In this picture, we encounter a group of cats. At first glance, three black cats catch our attention. However, claims suggest that there are actually four cats hidden within this image. The fourth cat is cunningly concealed, making it quite difficult to detect immediately.

Carefully examine the picture, bearing in mind that you only have four seconds to spot them.

Ready for the optical illusion challenge?

Your time begins now...

1 second...

2 seconds...

3 seconds...

4 seconds...

If you succeeded, congratulations! Your eyes are as sharp as a hawk's. You may possess the IQ of a creative genius, effortlessly discerning minute details that others might overlook.

If you're still struggling to locate the cat, don't fret. We've provided the answer below. Upon closer observation, you can spot the fourth cat effortlessly camouflaged towards the left side of this optical illusion picture.

cat optical illusion answers

