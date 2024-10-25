Pakistani social media star Minahil Malik, best known for her TikTok content, has filed an official complaint against the circulation of a "morphed" obscene video leaked online.

The obscene videos surfaced online, earlier this week, claiming to be Minahil Malik's "leaked private moments" with a male friend, media reports have suggested. However, the TikTok star later stated that the videos were "digitally altered" and that she had filed an official complaint against the circulation of the video.

The videos drew massive criticism from the netizens on social media, with several commenting on the said clips and trolling the Tik Tok star.

In her statement on TikTok, the 30-year-oldconfirmed that she had filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against the circulation of the video.

"These videos are completely fake. I have already filed a complaint with the FIA against the person responsible, and they will be arrested soon... Only someone who has no respect for women or doesn’t have a mother or sister at home can do this. I am a witness, and so is my God. I only need your support," Malik said.

Moreover, she added that her family was in a "depressed state" following the incident. She also urged her fans to report any user spotted circulating the said clip. "My family and I are going through severe depression because of this", she said.

Minahil Malik, a resident of Pakistan's Karachi, has over 18 lakh followers on Tik Tok.