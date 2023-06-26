Millionaire YouTuber declined Titanic submarine trip worth Rs 2 crore days before mishap, check viral post

Titan submarine imploded with 5 passengers in it (Photo - Twitter/OceanGate)

The Titan submersible mishap claimed the lives of five people and also raised a finger on the company OceanGate for not running proper tests. As details of the accident continue to come forward, a popular YouTuber has claimed that he too was invited aboard the Titanic submarine.

James Stephan Donaldson, who is popularly known as Mr Beast on social media, is a YouTuber who makes millions through social media and recently revealed that he was invited to go on the Titan submersible trip just days before the implosion of the vehicle.

Mr Beast, who is the world’s most subscribed individual YouTuber and one of the richest social media stars in the United States, took to Twitter and revealed that though he was asked to be on the Titanic submarine run by OceanGate, he declined the offer.

Mr Beast took to Twitter and wrote, “I was invited earlier this month to ride the Titanic submarine, but I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it.” He further shared a screenshot of a person asking him to take the trip to the Titanic wreckage.

I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it pic.twitter.com/bQUnaRiczA — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 25, 2023

The YouTuber shared a text on his phone which read, “Also, I’m going to the Titanic in a submarine late this month. The team would be stoked to have you along.” It must be noted that the per person cost for the Titanic submarine was over Rs 2 crore.

Mr Beast, however, could have easily afforded the tickets which a whopping net worth of USD 105 million, which comes out to Rs 860 crore.

The passengers who were aboard the doomed Titan submersible were British businessman Hamish Harding, Pakistani investor Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

